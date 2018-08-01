Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Selective Insurance Group traded down $0.15, reaching $59.65, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,693. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
In related news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $503,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,001,164.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.
