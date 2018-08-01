Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Selective Insurance Group traded down $0.15, reaching $59.65, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,693. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $503,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,001,164.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

