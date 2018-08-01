SEI Investments (SEIC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

News articles about SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SEI Investments earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.3533381491036 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. William Blair cut shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments opened at $59.94 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.