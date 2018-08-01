Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock (SFDL) Posts Earnings Results

Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SFDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.62%.
Shares of Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock traded down $1.00, reaching $31.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Security Federal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $32.60.
Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock Company Profile
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.