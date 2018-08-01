Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock (SFDL) Posts Earnings Results

Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SFDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Shares of Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock traded down $1.00, reaching $31.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Security Federal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Get Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock alerts:

Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.