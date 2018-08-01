SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 19.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Baidu by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 310,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,339,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.19. The company had a trading volume of 263,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $207.74 and a one year high of $284.22.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

