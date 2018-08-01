SeaSpine (SPNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $16 PT on shares of SPNE. SPNE reported solid 2Q results, with revenue of $36.4MM (+6.5%), beating FactSet consensus by $1.8MM and exceeding the company’s expectations of low-single-digit growth. The company continues to execute on its plan to drive market penetration from new products across both spinal implants and orthobiologics and from a more-engaged and increasingly exclusive distributor network. SPNE posted the highest overall and US revenue growth rates since the spin. US spinal implants (+11.5%) stood out as SPNE has now become a share taker in spine. US orthobiologics (+4.0%) was solid, driven by its DBM franchise.””

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

SPNE opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.31. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $36.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $31,203.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 74,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

