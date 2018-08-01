Sears (SHLD) Trading Down 5.8%

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.78. 45,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 832,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sears in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. Sears’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 387,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 18,855.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sears in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sears by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 726,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

