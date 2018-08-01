Sears (SHLD) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.01

News stories about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.0456373620277 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Sears alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLD. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sears in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sears from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Sears traded up $0.01, hitting $1.85, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . 914,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,339. Sears has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.