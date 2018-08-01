Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY18 guidance at $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Sealed Air declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

In other news, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $315,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,840.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $897,400. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

