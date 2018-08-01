Seagate Technology (STX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.26.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 98,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $340,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $5,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,487 shares of company stock worth $13,323,746 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

