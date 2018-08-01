Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

Seadrill Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years. Seadrill Partners has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Seadrill Partners traded down $0.04, hitting $3.44, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,849. The firm has a market cap of $261.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Seadrill Partners has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seadrill Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

