SEA (SE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

SE stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.18. SEA has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 729.7% in the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 6,393,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,475,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 154.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,298,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,618 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,390,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

