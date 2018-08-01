Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of Scorpio Tankers opened at $2.12 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $716.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,792,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 2,743,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,339,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 2,121,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 1,302,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 904,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.