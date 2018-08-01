Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $1,767,652.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Science Applications International traded down $0.64, hitting $83.73, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 155,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,014. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

