Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF traded up $0.30, hitting $78.07, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,273. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

