Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Reduced by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

