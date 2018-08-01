SBA Communications (SBAC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.21-$7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.819-$1.859 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of SBA Communications traded down $0.06, reaching $158.19, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,963. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 205.47, a PEG ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.86. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.08.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,210.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $346,947.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

