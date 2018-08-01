SBA Communications (SBAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SBA Communications reported lackluster second-quarter 2018 results, missing both top- and bottom-line estimates. The company is likely to be exposed to high earnings volatility due to the ongoing consolidation trend among telecom and cable TV operators. Earnings estimates for the current year have decreased year to date. Increased geographic diversification exposes the company to adverse foreign currency translation impact, while tower operations in emerging markets are likely to be less profitable. However, long-term wireless consumer demand is expected to rise due to innovation and adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications. Much of the infrastructure and upgrades require effective site management of cell towers and equipment. SBA Communications effectively addresses this opportunity as over 90% of its quarterly revenues come from wireless service providers. The stock has also outperformed the industry on average in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.08.

Shares of SBA Communications traded down $0.27, hitting $157.98, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 25,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $177.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,210.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $346,947.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,984 shares of company stock worth $37,231,290. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

