Sapphire Star Partners LP Has $523,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Sapphire Star Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

