Sanofi (SAN) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.67 ($91.37).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €66.17 ($77.85) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.