Sanofi SA (SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

Sanofi opened at $43.36 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

