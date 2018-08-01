Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) and ENI (E) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE: SDT) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.98 million 5.05 $6.09 million N/A N/A ENI $80.18 billion 0.88 $3.81 billion $1.51 25.60

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 0 2 7 0 2.78

ENI has a consensus price target of $25.12, indicating a potential downside of 35.02%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Volatility & Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 66.54% 19.23% 19.23% ENI 6.31% 6.30% 2.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ENI pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

