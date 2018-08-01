Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,607 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

T stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

