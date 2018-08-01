Salient Trust Co. LTA Increases Holdings in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Salient Trust Co. LTA raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the quarter. Salient Trust Co. LTA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $174,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 319.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $205,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.