Sabre (SABR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SABR. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 5,029,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,555. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Sabre has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

