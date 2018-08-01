Ryo Currency Price Down 6.5% Over Last 24 Hours (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002795 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,572.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.90 or 0.05546729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $756.46 or 0.10016444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.01024997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.01628747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00211651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.02642137 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00362897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 14,320,714 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

