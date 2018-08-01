Ryerson (RYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 95.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Ryerson traded down $0.15, hitting $11.40, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 169,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.95. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

