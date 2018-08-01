Ruffer LLP Has $473,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,549,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,418,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum opened at $83.93 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 346.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

