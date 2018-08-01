RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,273. The company has a market cap of $402.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on RR Donnelley & Sons in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,582.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

