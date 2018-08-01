Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (VFMF)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

BATS VFMF opened at $81.15 on Wednesday.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

