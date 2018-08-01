Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $140.00 Price Target for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has been given a $140.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

NYSE:RL opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.2% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

