Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKI. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF opened at $163.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.10 and a 52 week high of $168.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8025 per share. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

