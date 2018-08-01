Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Qualys (QLYS) Price Target to $90.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.13 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. analysts forecast that Qualys will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Peter Pace sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $2,270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,982 shares of company stock worth $3,345,517 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Qualys by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

