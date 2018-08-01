Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) Price Target to C$27.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JWEL. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.31.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.62. 19,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,299. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$18.01 and a 52 week high of C$27.88.

In related news, Director Heather Blain Allen purchased 2,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,120.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

