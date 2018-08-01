Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by Cue Financial Group Inc.

Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rollins by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 188,454 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 101,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Nomura increased their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.