Roger McDowell Acquires 8,666 Shares of Swallowfield plc (SWL) Stock

Swallowfield plc (LON:SWL) insider Roger McDowell purchased 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £23,398.20 ($30,742.61).

Swallowfield opened at GBX 275 ($3.61) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Swallowfield plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.58).

Get Swallowfield alerts:

Swallowfield Company Profile

Swallowfield plc engages in the development, formulation, and supply of personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Swallowfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swallowfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.