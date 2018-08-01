Rockwell Collins (COL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Rockwell Collins to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Collins to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:COL opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. Rockwell Collins has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

