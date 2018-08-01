Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,384 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $37,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,272,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after buying an additional 1,483,681 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 707.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,198,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,050,211 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,119,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after buying an additional 1,038,454 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,449,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,028,000 after buying an additional 1,013,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,003,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 718,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.23. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

