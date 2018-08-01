Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $52.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $52,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,016,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,850,000 after buying an additional 2,794,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,920,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,295,000 after buying an additional 1,060,709 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,512.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 688,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,748,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,235,000 after buying an additional 630,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $29,982,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $53.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

