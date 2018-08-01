Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $34.48 Million Position in Insulet Co. (PODD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.68% of Insulet worth $34,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,002,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $34,841,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $33,573,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 160.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 625,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,185,000 after buying an additional 384,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.6% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 582,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,482,000 after buying an additional 345,476 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,783,122 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

