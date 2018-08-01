Robert W. Baird Lowers Atento (ATTO) Price Target to $10.00

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price target on Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atento in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atento has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Atento opened at $7.30 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.11. Atento has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.50 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 871,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 308,045 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

