Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,167 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $168,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,168 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,720.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Robert Scott Jones sold 20,369 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $815,778.45.

On Friday, June 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 6,076 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $205,490.32.

Alteryx opened at $38.99 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,538,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 490,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 249,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 144,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

