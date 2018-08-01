Robert Half International (RHI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 61923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,375,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,023 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,850,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 4,750.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 485,444 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,334,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

