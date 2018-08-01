RLI Corp. (RLI) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RLI by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RLI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $958,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $93,548.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.25.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

