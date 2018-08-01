Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 5,481.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Investec lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

