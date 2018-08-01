Richard J. Nagel, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Vicor Corp (VICR) Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $731,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vicor stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter.
VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.
