Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 165,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $15,397,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,227,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 376,500 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $35,756,205.00.

NYSE APH opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8,640.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,269 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,813,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 855,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,716,000 after acquiring an additional 844,660 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

