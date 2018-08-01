Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ribbon Communications opened at $6.79 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 468,732 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 521,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.