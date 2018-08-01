Rexnord (RXN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RXN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,796. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Rexnord had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.