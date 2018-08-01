Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty traded up $0.26, reaching $30.90, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 27,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,938. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 28.58%. analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

