Reviewing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) & Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $72.35 million 12.78 $45.61 million N/A N/A Lexington Realty Trust $391.64 million 5.39 $85.58 million $0.97 9.06

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 33.86% 9.91% 4.24% Lexington Realty Trust 7.33% 2.34% 0.84%

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Lexington Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexington Realty Trust 2 7 0 0 1.78

Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information, including Lexington's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

